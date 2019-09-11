HAYFIELD, Minn. -
Kelli Jax just opened a daycare facility in Hayfield after running a daycare in her home for ten and a half years. She always had a long wait list - so she found a solution by opening the only facility in town.
"For ten years I had a wait list, I always had a wait list," Jax said. "Especially infants because we were always getting phone calls, like every single week, we had phone calls for new people."
Jax says parents need more help than ever.
"It is hard to find the quality and I've kind of come to the conclusion that right now parents are willing to pay for a quality childcare just because our options are becoming very little," Jax said.
Related Content
- Daycare facility opens in Hayfield
- Hayfield celebrates National FFA Week
- Hayfield falls in state quarterfinals
- Countdown to Kickoff: Hayfield Vikings
- Hayfield baseball hopes for Section Title
- Hayfield volleyball falls to Lewiston-Altura 3-0
- Hayfield woman flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
- Counselors available after 10-year-old Hayfield student dies unexpectedly
- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura high school wins architecture competition
- Monday volleyball: Triton vs. Waseca and Hayfield vs. Lourdes