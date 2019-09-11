Daycare facility opens in Hayfield

HAYFIELD, Minn. -

Kelli Jax just opened a daycare facility in Hayfield after running a daycare in her home for ten and a half years. She always had a long wait list - so she found a solution by opening the only facility in town.

"For ten years I had a wait list, I always had a wait list," Jax said. "Especially infants because we were always getting phone calls, like every single week, we had phone calls for new people."

Jax says parents need more help than ever.

"It is hard to find the quality and I've kind of come to the conclusion that right now parents are willing to pay for a quality childcare just because our options are becoming very little," Jax said.