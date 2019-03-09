Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Governor Walz and Senator Smith visit farm hit by blizzard

A dairy farm in Altura is looking at 250,000 dollars in damages from the blizzard last month. Learn about what the Governor and Senator Tina Smith are hoping to do to help them.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 7:21 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALTURA, Minn. -

February undoubtedly was a challenging month for everyone -- but one group hit hard by the storms were dairy farmers.

The storms caused dozens of buildings to collapse, killed cattle and made roads impossible to drive leaving some farmers with no choice but to dump thousands of pounds of milk.

A dairy farm in Altura was hit hard. They lost about 10 animals that were about to have babies and their calving pens were destroyed.

David Buck produces milk and says the brutal Minnesota winters are only adding to the mountains of stress farmers already endure.

'It's a very stressful situation especially after the last 3-4 years," Buck said. "Dairy farming has been a struggle anyway and then to have this happen, it really hurt."

Senator Tina Smith made one thing clear: she will protect farmers' livelihoods.

"If we lose these dairy farms, the entire community is gonna miss all the residual economic activity that happens because of these farms."

Governor Tim Walz acknowledges he cannot control the weather but he does know a way to help them.

"When markets are so low and prices are so low and tariffs are in place, an event like this can be catastrophic, if those prices are up and they are making the living they should be making, they can weather these better so I think that's the real fix," Walz said.

Working hand-in-hand, legislators and farmers are coming together to find solutions since losing just one farm could create a domino effect.

"Losing any farm that can be a two or three million-dollar impact on the local economy and that can just be devastating if two or three happened in one area that has happened with these barn collapses," Lucas Sjostrom, the Executive Director of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association said.

The Farm Bill was passed at the end of last year which has improvements to the dairy margin program, giving insurance to low prices and low revenues for dairy farmers, but it will not kick in until this summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow showers this evening will turn to blowing snow for Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Wet an Heavy Snow Tonight

Image

Austin wins Section 1AAA; heads to state tournament

Image

Celebrating women on International Women's Day

Image

Dangers of driving in the rain

Image

Church closings

Image

Clear Lake experiences highs and lows

Image

Thinking Spring

Image

MN Housing Commissioner in Rochester

Image

2 Drivers Taken to Hospital After Crash

Image

Legislative Forum

Community Events