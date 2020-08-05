Dairy farmers see prices surge

BYRON, Minn. -

According to the numbers, more people are buying milk. On average - farmers make 10-11 dollars per hundred lbs. of milk. Now - they are getting anywhere from 15 to 23 dollars.

You might be wondering: why is that? Dairy farmer Kevin Connelly has ideas.

"First the government started a food box program where they were buying dairy products and a lot of local produce to give to people during the pandemic - handing out to the food shelves to the people in need," Connelly said.

Americans also are craving a good old-fashioned glass of milk.

"People actually discovered you don't need to consume dairy at a restaurant, you can consume it at home," Connelly said. "People have made milk a staple in the refrigerator for their family's meals."

Fellow farmer David Scheevel says the dairy industry shouldn't get too excited yet.

"Our demand is starting to ease off just a little bit, so we're concerned we're going to see some softening in prices the next couple of months," Scheevel said.

Over the course of his career - Scheevel has grown accustomed to the fluctuating cycle of milk prices. But the coronavirus pandemic leaves the future uncertain.

"If we oversupply the market again and it crashes prices, that's a big concern," Scheevel said. "Hopefully there's enough big demand for what we're producing that prices can stay in a decent range."

Farmers consider themselves the eternal optimists - that's the attitude they are practicing during these wary times.

"We're optimistic things are going to progress at least a profitable level," Connelly said. "That's all we're looking for - any business wants to be at a profitable level - it's up to us to manage how profitable that is."

Connelly says if you want to keep supporting dairy farmers - throwing some cheese or melting butter on your sweet corn - all that helps.