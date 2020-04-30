The struggles dairy farmers face during coronavirus pandemic

BYRON, Minn. -

Cows are resilient just like their farmers. They produce tens of thousands of gallons of milk throughout the Upper Midwest. But the price of milk you pay at the grocery store isn't making its way to the checkbook of the farmer.

"There's a lot of supply of milk, our cows do a great job, we do a great job caring for them too since they do make a lot of milk," Meghan Connelly, a dairy farmer, said.

Cows on Connelly's family farm in Byron typically produce the milk your kids enjoy with school lunches along with cheese in the dairy aisle and gallons of milk.

Connelly says during a good year - producers will earn more than two dollars a gallon, now they are just getting over a dollar.

"We'll actually see our lowest milk prices this coming month of May, that will be the lowest milk price we're predicted to have had since 2009," Connelly said.

She says farmers will have to get creative to make a profit.

"I think people are going to have to diversify, they'll have to figure out how to go down different avenues in order to make money and they are going to have to be really financially savvy," Connelly said.

To help farmers, Connelly says it doesn't hurt to add a little extra butter and cheese to whatever you are grilling this summer. She also hopes farmers will see a rebound in prices by the end of this year.