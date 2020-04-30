ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Some business owners could catch a break they desperately need. Walz announced retail and other non-critical businesses can now offer curbside pickup.
One item you'll be able to pick up are comic books. One comic book store - Book Review - is taking advantage of the curbside pickup opportunity. The owner, Craig Cotten, says he's lost at least $25,000 in gross income.
Cotten says he knows his business isn't considered essential - but his customers consider him essential.
"They can send us an email, message us, give us a call, pay for it with a credit card or Paypal," Cotten said. "We'll bring it out to the car, we would prefer to go in on the passenger side so we can minimize the contact, I do have some face masks coming."
The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce suggests businesses should use online payment in almost every scenario and to develop a COVID-19 Preparedness plan. Here's a link to a template.
Related Content
- Taking advantage of curbside pick-up
- Home floor advantage at NIACC
- Activists hope to take advantage of big game spotlight
- Voters taking advantage of extended absentee voting hours
- Iowans taking advantage of sales tax-free holiday
- Taking advantage of cheap flights during coronavirus pandemic
- Martin Bros. Food Market going to curbside delivery only
- Curbside garbage collection to resume in Forest City
- Rochester Public Library to offer curbside services and limited delivery
- High school students taking advantage of MEA break to visit colleges.