Taking advantage of curbside pick-up

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some business owners could catch a break they desperately need. Walz announced retail and other non-critical businesses can now offer curbside pickup.

One item you'll be able to pick up are comic books. One comic book store - Book Review - is taking advantage of the curbside pickup opportunity. The owner, Craig Cotten, says he's lost at least $25,000 in gross income.

Cotten says he knows his business isn't considered essential - but his customers consider him essential.

"They can send us an email, message us, give us a call, pay for it with a credit card or Paypal," Cotten said. "We'll bring it out to the car, we would prefer to go in on the passenger side so we can minimize the contact, I do have some face masks coming."

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce suggests businesses should use online payment in almost every scenario and to develop a COVID-19 Preparedness plan. Here's a link to a template.