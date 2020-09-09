Cultural bias in substance use disorder treatment

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It will focus on developing an accepting atmosphere in a recovery setting. The training is designed for people working in the treatment industry. A representative from Adult & Teen Challenge hopes attendees better understand the world from a recovering addict's perspective.

"A lot of women who are in treatment, have actually been through a lot of trauma in their life," Mary Brown of Teen Challenge said. "Having a trauma-informed care team that know how to talk with her, how to connect with her, in a way that's not going to bring anything up that's going to re-traumatize her is very important."

That webinar is happening on Thursday, Sept. 10. To sign up, here is a link.