Cruisin' for cancer fundraiser

KASSON, Minn. -

The St. John's Warriors isa team participating in Relay for Life. Tonight - they raised money for their team by holding a drive-through event at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kasson.

There - participants could buy luminaries to honor survivors.

One brain cancer survivor shared her story with us.

"It's tough, it's like nothing else you've ever experienced," Jenny Steffes said. "You lose your hair, you feel cruddy every single day, some people have it worse than others depending on what treatment they are going through, the fatigue is heavy."