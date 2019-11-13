Clear

Keeping tabs on all the crows

Are the black birds getting a little too comfortable in the Med City?

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 12:07 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Rochester Parks and Rec put out a Facebook post saying wildlife experts and crews will be using tools like spotlights, lasers and pyrotechnics to diminish the number of crows nesting downtown. 

One resident in Rochester says it's good to control the crows but hopes the city doesn't take it too far. 

"I think crows are really, really smart birds and they are amazing," Shelly said. "I hope they are not going to do anything to harm the crows. If there is a better place for them to be, and they are able to locate where that is and know where they will disperse the crows to and that's where they'll go then I'm totally cool with it."

The program aims to disperse and prevent up to 30,000 crows from settling in the city. 

Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
