Opening a restaurant during a pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Crave is a popular restaurant brand in the Twin Cities. The General Manager of Hotel Indigo describes the food as "American kitchen." But what is it like to open a restaurant during a pandemic and how can guests feel confident in the space?

"Basically trying to keep our social distancing in the areas based on the regulations and the square footage we have from the restaurant, and of course the cleaning process, not only the cleaning but the disinfection process is actually pretty accurate," Humberto Fermo, the General Manager of Hotel Indigo said.

Crave is set to open Sept. 5 and will open at 50 percent capacity - which is around 100 people at any given time.