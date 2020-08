ROCHESTER, Minn. -

On the ballot this year are Vangie Castro, a community organizer with Ranked Choice Voting; Kathleen Harrington - the President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and small business owner Brooke Carlson.

Right now - there's only one woman on city council - Annalissa Johnson and she's not seeking reelection. All three council president candidates believe in a need for more female representation.