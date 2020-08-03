Rochester city council considers compensation commission

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A compensation commission is comprised of unbiased community members who bring recommendations on compensation like pay, mileage and benefits for elected officials.

Council got this idea based on a similar commission in Anchorage, Alaska. There were attempts made 7 years ago to form a similar group in Rochester. The action passed - but it got vetoed. Since elected officials voted for pay raises last year - councilmembers Bilderback and Staver are proposing revist the idea of forming an independent commission to oversee compensation.

"The biggest thing that, my biggest concern out of this, I'm interested in making sure the people who are evaluating this are professionally competent and I'm a little bit hesitant to have them be political appointees," Councilmember Michael Wojcik said.

Ultimately - council voted to take no action on creating a commission. The proposal will only be considered again if a councilmember decides to bring it up.