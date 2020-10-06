Ward 2 city council candidates engage in forum

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Rochester city council candidates Michael Wojcik and Mark Bransford debated in a candidate forum. The League of Women Voters and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce were among the organizations that teamed up to host the event. One moderator asked how the community can ensure we never have a tragedy like the death of George Floyd.

"The police chief and the police force have done an amazing job, with interacting with the city, the nights out, the way they've changed their hiring practices to increase diversity," Bransford said.

Michael Wojcik says it's important to take on racism.

"I know it's not Minnesota nice to take on racism and call this stuff out, we need to do it more because if 40 percent of our population are children of color, we're all going to suffer if we have racism," Wojcik said.

The forum was live-streamed. Here's a link.