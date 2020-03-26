Clear
The latest numbers on coronavirus in Olmsted County

Olmsted County officials are doing everything they can to keep people informed about this ongoing pandemic.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 11:43 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Olmsted County now has 8 new cases bringing the total number to 29. The age range is 19 to 77. 19 people were exposed to travel, 7 of those reported no travel and three of them are unclear about whether or not they've been exposed.

"We are seeing local transmission here in Olmsted County to a degree now, I think we are seeing increasing transmission in Minnesota like a number of other states are and that includes in Olmsted County," Graham Briggs of Olmsted County Public Health said.

So far, 2 people have died in Minnesota from coronavirus. Both were residents of Ramsey County.

