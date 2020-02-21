Clear

Businesses impacted by coronavirus

The effects of coronavirus are impacting the globe - including right here in Rochester. Local businesses are being pinched by the disease as a lot of the goods are manufactured in China.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Barbara Armbruster owns Sparroworks. She puts logos on items like shirts, hats and bags. About a quarter of her materials come from China. 

"I have hats from China and some of the things I have from China," Barbara Armbruster said. "A lot of the stuff I have is sourced from other countries: Central America, South America, Bangladesh."

Since Armbruster's materials come from all over the world, she isn't panicking yet. But who knows what could happen? 

"They are expecting supplies to be impacting more as things get worse," Armbruster said. "The fact that the factories were closed longer for New Year's and there's going to be more delays." 

Superior Screeners - an embroidery and silk screen operation - has a delay. 

"Right now we have one order that's been affected by coronavirus," Paul Brandrup, the owner of Superior Screeners said. "Mainly that order's just going to be delayed two weeks at this point."

Brandrup expects other hold-ups. 

"We have some other things pending that are told something's going to happen, just not sure when we'll receive that order," Brandrup said. 

Since the global economy is all interconnected and businesses are dependent on connection - Brandrup hasn't considered what's next. 

"Haven't really thought that far ahead since there's so many things China offers to the US that is unique," Brandrup said. 

Barbara Armbruster says she's prepared to get alternatives from other places if she is unable to and is all for letting other countries get her business. 

