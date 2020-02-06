Ensuring safety from coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
One Rochester man has parents and two sisters in China. He contacts his family regularly to ensure their safety and says he worries about them.
"My sisters say they are okay right now and my parents are okay. There is some people around the city and the villages, and the number is increasing," Qiao Huang said.
