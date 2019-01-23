Corn Tower placed on potential landmarks list

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The fate of Rochester's iconic corn tower is still up in the air.

After City Council decided to let the Heritage Preservation Commission approve whether or not the corn tower should be a landmark, the HPC has decided to officially put it on their potential landmark list.

This means they will establish a solid criteria to see if the tower will make the cut. John Kruesel gave an impassioned plea to dub it a landmark.

"If you've ever been to Rochester, the familiar touch is the corn tower," John Kruesel said. "Everybody knows the corn tower is here. It's a comfort to people that have moved away and come back that it's still here."

The HPC also moved the Olmsted County Bank and Trust Building to the potential landmark list.