Rochester council supports ban on conversion therapy

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The resolution passed in Rochester declares the city's support for the Minnesota Legislature to ban the practice in the state. It also asks the public to notify the city if they are aware of any conversion therapy being practiced in Rochester, so it can be documented.

One member of the LGBTQ community believes City Council's vote is long overdue.

"Essentially what is conversion therapy was the method of dealing with queer people for several hundred years, and it didn't stick, so it's time to abandon it," Mallory Heath said.