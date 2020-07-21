Conversation on racism and white privilege

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

D.J. Chatelaine of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church attended Duke University and witnessed first-hand moments of prejudice his freshman year.

"A noose was found hung on the campus by the campus center," Chatelaine said. "There was also soon after hate speech written on campus bathrooms and doors. A campus sit-in outside of the administration to demand change and better treatment of long-time employees."

Those experiences pushed Chatelaine to learn more about how racism exists today.

"This idea that racism was in the past was starting to fade away," Chatelaine said.

Chatelaine shared his story - so listeners would feel compelled to stand up to any injustice they see.

"How can we not worship God by seeing our neighbor as beloved children, those who deserve to be valued and respected as beloved children?" Chatelaine asked. "Second, how can we not contribute our individual gifts and talents as the betterment towards the whole body?"

By fostering personal awareness of racism and white privilege - Christians pray this is a step towards building a world reflective of Christ's mission.

Gloria Dei plans on archiving the recording of the conversation. Around 60 people took part in the conversation.