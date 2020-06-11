Conversations around policing and policy

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Following the death of George Floyd - community members are searching for answers from local city and county leaders when it comes to police reform.

NAACP President W.C. Jordan led the discussion.

"There have been steady increases in the police budget annually," Jordan asked Mayor Norton. "Are you committed to decreasing the police department budget in order to allocate funds to much-needed social programs?"

Norton answered.

"Am I going to cut the police budget to fund other programs?" Norton asked. "I think probably the answer is no. Does it mean we won't focus on those other programs? Yes, I'm just not sure public safety, the number one thing the community wants is where it's going to come from?"

Jordan also asked Sandra Ewing with the Rochester Police Department if data about police practices will be made public.

"The community needs data such as how often police used force, why force was used, whether it was justified or under what circumstances it was effective?" Jordan asked.

Ewing answered.

"Absolutely, I think it's a fantastic idea," Ewing said.

Another hot topic at the town hall is the role of school resource officers in disciplining students.

"Currently school district 535 has one of the highest suspension and expulsion rates in the country," Jordan said. "Are police officers not adding to that metric?"

"As suspensions go we should not have any say in that," Chief Franklin said. "That's not a law enforcement issue, and we should be separate from that."

Amid national unrest and calls for police reform - Mayor Norton says she's hopeful something positive will come out of all of this.

"I'm sad that the man died and I'm hopeful that death is not in vain," Norton said. "We can take that tragic loss and do something meaningful about it."

