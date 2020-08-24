Concerns for coronavirus outbreak at the Federal Medical Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Staying socially distant in a prison is an impossible fear, according to Sandy Parr, the National Vice President for the Council of Prisons Office.

"It's impossible to social distance from a priosn - most of our inmates live or share rooms or dorms anywhere, from 2 to 20 inmates could live in a dorm or area at the same time," Parr said.

The Federal Medical Center has a high number of people living close together with underlying health conditions compared to a standard prison. Bill Axford is a teacher at FMC and a local union president. He's fearful the virus could spread like wildfire.

"It's not contained to the prison, staff members go home at night, they go to the grocery store, they go to the gas station, they go to church with the community," Axford said.

Sandy Parr - the National Vice President for the Council of Prisons Office - claims the Bureau of Prisons transferred inmates with known positive cases to the FMC.

"The Bureau of Prisons is actively moving this virus across state lines and they are getting away with it - and I think that's very frustrating," Parr said.

Axford shares the same frustrations.

"We were doing everything right in Rochester for so long, but because we had cases basically delivered to our doorstep - now the community is in danger," Axford said.

In a statement to KIMT News 3 - the Bureau of Prisons says in part: "It is our highest prioritiy to continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities." The Bureau also says it is deeply concerned for the health and welfare of inmates - the prison, their families and the communities they work in.

"We now think about everything we do as how it will affect our own families and our own health and it's kind of worrisome to some people - especially now that it's here and it's starting to spread," Axford said.

Parr also says the Federal Medical Center is issuing personal protective equipment - but not the right kind. Axford says you have to fight to get an N95 mask.