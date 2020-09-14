Concerns about coronavirus in prisons

WASECA, Minn. -

Over the years, JaneAnne Murray has represented inmates at the lockup. She likens prisons to petri dishes - those behind bars are unable to socially isolate. Murray says Waseca is doing its part to minimize the risk of infection - but says the criminal justice system needs a revamping.

"The impact of COVID in our prisons causes us to start looking closely at the sentences people are serving, why they are serving them and whether those sentences are really serving the purposes of sentencing anymore," JaneAnne Murray, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law said.

Overall - more than 1900 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bureau of Prisons managed institutions.