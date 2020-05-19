Compassionate release brings inmate home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Prisons can be hotspots for coronavirus. To keep inmates safe, some families are calling for the compassionate release of their imprisoned loved ones.

Jaclyn Garcia is the daughter of Victor Hernandez. Her father was sentenced to serve 13 years in the lockup for a drug trafficking conviction. Hernandez has end-stage liver disease. At the Federal Medical Center - his prognosis was grim.

"It got to the point where he was bed-ridden, had tubes through his back, just really, really sick and needed a lot of care," Garcia said.

Her father sought compassionate release twice. The requests got denied both times. Finally - in February - his third request was granted.

"I believe that the things that did change for the third time was COVID-19," Garcia said.

Garcia defends her father's return to the "real world." She says it's not easy to get compassionate release.

A report by FAMM - or Families Against Mandatory Minimums says "compassionate release grants are the exception rather than the rule."

"It's really just died to having the human right to die or to pass with your family versus dying alone in prison," Garcia said.

Now - Hernandez is back home in California - with plenty of support.

"He's in our care and we're able to take care of him the way that a person who's really sick and dying should be taken care of," Garcia said.

It's a tale of perseverance, unfailing optimism and fighting for family.

"If you have a loved one who is incarcerated, they just really need your constant support and being there for them the best that you can," Garcia said.

Jaclyn says her dad is stable and getting care in California. He's still sick but has all the care he needs with his family by his side. So far - one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Medical Center.