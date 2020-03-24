ROCHESTER, Minn. -
One history teacher in Rochester believes there are lessons to be learned from this pandemic. She says the reaction to the bubonic plague holds parallels to how people are reacting to coronavirus.
"That's where the whole idea of "Oh, we recognize this is coming in from other places, maybe we need to lock people down for a little while, that's where the whole term quarantine came from, was locking people up, keeping them isolated for 40 days, at first not really knowing the origin and that sort of thing," Kathryn Gardner said. "There's some similarities there too."
Gardner points out the bubonic plague was particularly deadly because there was no understanding of how the disease spread.
Related Content
- Comparing pandemics
- City says 'no comparison' handling 2018 flood compared to 2008
- Rep. King compares criticism of him to persecution of Christ
- WHO declares novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
- Salons having to close during Coronavirus Pandemic
- Funeral homes changing operations during coronavirus pandemic
- Managing your money during the coronavirus pandemic
- Weather facts: How does this year's deep freeze compare to previous years?
- Compare: View from our Live-Eye cams from Friday to Saturday
- Icy Blast from the Past: How today's temps compare to the 1996 Arctic Outbreak