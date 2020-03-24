Comparing pandemics

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One history teacher in Rochester believes there are lessons to be learned from this pandemic. She says the reaction to the bubonic plague holds parallels to how people are reacting to coronavirus.

"That's where the whole idea of "Oh, we recognize this is coming in from other places, maybe we need to lock people down for a little while, that's where the whole term quarantine came from, was locking people up, keeping them isolated for 40 days, at first not really knowing the origin and that sort of thing," Kathryn Gardner said. "There's some similarities there too."

Gardner points out the bubonic plague was particularly deadly because there was no understanding of how the disease spread.