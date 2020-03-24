Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa reports first death connected to Coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Comparing pandemics

Coronavirus is hardly the world's first major outbreak. The 1918 flu pandemic, Ebola outbreak, SARS, Black Death and Smallpox all come to mind.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

One history teacher in Rochester believes there are lessons to be learned from this pandemic. She says the reaction to the bubonic plague holds parallels to how people are reacting to coronavirus. 

"That's where the whole idea of "Oh, we recognize this is coming in from other places, maybe we need to lock people down for a little while, that's where the whole term quarantine came from, was locking people up, keeping them isolated for 40 days, at first not really knowing the origin and that sort of thing," Kathryn Gardner said. "There's some similarities there too."

Gardner points out the bubonic plague was particularly deadly because there was no understanding of how the disease spread. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Comparing Coronavirus to history

Image

How restaurants are playing it safe with takeout food

Image

Sean Weather 3/24 2

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks Coronavirus

Image

Rochester Honkers remain hopeful for season to start on time

Image

MC Chamber of Commerce supporting local business

Image

West Fork Educators Parade

Image

Former Albert Lea wrestler and current Hawkeye talks end to Iowa's season and what's next

Image

Wills & Estate Planning Reminder

Image

Rochester Area Builders Collecting Masks

Community Events