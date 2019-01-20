Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The community got together for a sing-along to honor Dr. King's life and legacy.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 7:57 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Residents celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King's life and legacy by singing choir hymns.

No prior musical experience was required. Some of the repertoire featured "We Shall Overcome," a key anthem for the Civil Rights Movement and "All My Trials."

The St. Michael's-Albertville Concert Choir served as the core ensemble for the event.

Two students who sang alongside the residents reflected on why it is important to continue King's legacy.

"It's really good to go back and listen to what he had to say because there are still issues today that need to be changed," Kaleb Dombeck said. "And just by listening to what he had to say, it can really change how we go from here."

Rochester is honoring Dr. King's life by renaming East Park after him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -18°
Rochester
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -7°
We're tracking another winter storm heading for the Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo bell renovations

Image

Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Saturday 10pm Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Saturday's local sports highlights

Image

Weekend Stormteam 3 forecast

Image

SNOW SHOVEL PRECAUTIONS

Community Events