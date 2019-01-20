Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Residents celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King's life and legacy by singing choir hymns.

No prior musical experience was required. Some of the repertoire featured "We Shall Overcome," a key anthem for the Civil Rights Movement and "All My Trials."

The St. Michael's-Albertville Concert Choir served as the core ensemble for the event.

Two students who sang alongside the residents reflected on why it is important to continue King's legacy.

"It's really good to go back and listen to what he had to say because there are still issues today that need to be changed," Kaleb Dombeck said. "And just by listening to what he had to say, it can really change how we go from here."

Rochester is honoring Dr. King's life by renaming East Park after him.