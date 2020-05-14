Looking at what the future could bring

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Right now - the streets of downtown Rochester are quiet. But businesses like Café Steam are hoping to have more people fill its spaces - but with a catch.

"There will be some modified seating to accomodate for 6 ft. distancing," William Forsman said. "With the 50 percent reduction, we will be removing some of our chairs."

Co-owner William Forsman is hoping to open his business again by the beginning of June.

"Deliveries, curbside pickups and preordering is still something we'll be able to do, that's incorporated with our previous model of in-house dining," Forsman said.

On a Zoom call - City and County leaders like Mayor Kim Norton and Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs doled out advice for business owners with questions.

"If I don't feel safe going into the store because it's too crowded, there's too many people and people aren't wearing masks, I'm going in," Norton said.

Briggs believes residents need to practice caution.

"If there are stores that aren't necessarily observing this as forcefully as others, that may give you a signal if you are at higher risk, this may not be the right place to go into," Briggs said.

The coronavirus pandemic can be likened to a harsh Minnesota winter. But this "winter" isn't over yet. Still - Forsman is feeling optimistic.

"It really hit at a really bad time, but because we know looking to the summer, we're in that grouping our business trends upwards, that gives us more confidence we'll be able to see on the long-term," Forsman said.

One city leader tells KIMT News 3 when it comes to pools and beaches - it's unlikely they'll reopen. But the YMCA, 125Live and school pools are looking at alternatives like lane swimming - where they open the pool with 6 ft. swimming lanes for people to do "laps."

Apache Mall will also reopen. They'll have new safety measures like frequent intense cleaning, social distancing and touch-free interactions.