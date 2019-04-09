Clear
Talking about contemporary issues regarding the police

Police departments - large and small - across the nation are facing no small number of struggles. From backlash on social media to a shortage of trained officers, retired Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell spoke with students at North Iowa Area Community College about why a career in law enforcement is still a noble calling.

Posted By: Isabella Basco

MASON CITY, Ia. -

Braydon Emerson is confident in his decision to study criminal justice but he says not everyone understands why he's choosing to make it his career.

"A lot of my friends or my family are just kind of like, they are here to hurt us, not really protect us and I think that's kind of a misunderstanding that they have," Emerson said.

He was inspired to pursue wearing the badge after going on a ride-along.

"I got to just see everything and it opened up and it was just like reality," Emerson said. "It wasn't just like cops and robbers as a kid. It was, they are here to protect the community. How can they do that? And ever since then, I've been amazed with it."

Retired Sheriff Jim McDonnell says it is disappointing more young people aren't eager like Emerson to join the force.

"It's a tough time to be in policing, it's a tough time to be a young person growing up in America," McDonnell said. "The divisiveness we see is challenging on all levels."

Despite the struggles, McDonnell says the sacrifices are still worth it.

"Just type of the job that we have, it's one I think is one of the most noble professions out there," McDonnell said. "To put yourself in harm's way to protect someone that you don't even know. And they do that day in and day out across this nation."

It's pride in backing the blue, something Emerson hopes to do each day.

"The misconceptions I want to fix are the police aren't here to get you, they are here to help you," Emerson said.

Emerson hopes to move to Texas and study criminal justice to become a law enforcement officer.

