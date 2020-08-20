Clear

Community conversation reflects on George Floyd's death

The death of George Floyd has left the world reeling - that's why the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission wants people to reflect.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 11:18 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The board held a virtual meeting about it. No policies were discussed, community members just held a conversation about how the murder of George Floyd has impacted people personally. One resident didn't hold back.

"It's affecting our kids, and as a black person, I'm just sick and tired because this is not the first time we've seen this, that was really, it was really frustrating," Wale Elegbede said.

The board also held a conversation about how the coronavirus has impacted them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66618

Reported Deaths: 1784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20853855
Ramsey8234279
Dakota4992108
Anoka4149116
Stearns299021
Washington243551
Olmsted186624
Nobles180311
Scott176125
Mower11343
Rice10788
Blue Earth10075
Wright10066
Carver9874
Clay80240
Sherburne79011
Kandiyohi7451
St. Louis69621
Todd4362
Lyon4343
Watonwan3943
Nicollet38613
Freeborn3751
Steele3752
Benton3403
Winona28417
Beltrami2811
McLeod2792
Crow Wing27514
Le Sueur2632
Chisago2331
Otter Tail2274
Goodhue2239
Martin2126
Cottonwood1880
Waseca1831
Becker1681
Polk1684
Pipestone1659
Carlton1601
Isanti1510
Itasca15112
Douglas1471
Dodge1420
Pine1320
Murray1311
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12545
Morrison1031
Wabasha1030
Brown1012
Sibley972
Faribault960
Meeker912
Rock900
Jackson850
Cass843
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs823
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln610
Swift581
Roseau570
Yellow Medicine560
Grant554
Pope520
Kanabec464
Aitkin441
Norman430
Redwood390
Wilkin393
Hubbard370
Mahnomen301
Marshall300
Wadena300
Big Stone280
Red Lake260
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse170
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53368

Reported Deaths: 1004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11220212
Woodbury385854
Black Hawk339667
Linn262390
Johnson227922
Dallas201835
Scott190317
Dubuque184934
Buena Vista180812
Marshall152828
Pottawattamie146131
Story144016
Wapello96939
Muscatine90248
Crawford7653
Sioux7153
Webster6838
Cerro Gordo67320
Warren6123
Tama57229
Clinton5645
Plymouth54414
Jasper50729
Wright4881
Dickinson3925
Louisa37914
Des Moines3272
Washington31310
Boone2983
Franklin26716
Bremer2507
Carroll2462
Hamilton2391
Clay2231
Marion2220
Clarke2123
Emmet2066
Shelby1991
Hardin1971
Lee1895
Benton1791
Henry1784
Jackson1741
Floyd1723
Poweshiek1678
Allamakee1634
Buchanan1541
Guthrie1505
Mahaska15017
Delaware1472
Butler1462
Jones1412
Madison1412
Cedar1401
Clayton1323
Lyon1322
Hancock1262
Harrison1251
Winneshiek1241
Cherokee1221
Winnebago1201
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Kossuth1060
Mills1041
Page1040
Taylor1040
Iowa1011
Palo Alto1010
Grundy981
Cass972
Humboldt962
Jefferson950
Monona951
Sac940
Calhoun922
Osceola900
Union893
Mitchell850
Monroe828
Lucas784
Chickasaw760
Davis722
Howard710
Worth710
Montgomery664
Appanoose593
Fremont480
Keokuk461
Greene430
Adair421
Van Buren421
Ida340
Decatur310
Audubon301
Wayne272
Ringgold251
Adams180
Unassigned40
Rochester
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Staying dry until the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Grizzlies prep for main camp

Image

Community Conversation Reflects on George Floyd's Death

Image

City Launches Conservation Corps

Image

Driver reacts to Chateau Speedway's pausing of the season

Image

Dems discuss doing away with Iowa Caucuses

Image

Officials developing new small business support programs

Image

Med City eateries unite to thrive during pandemic

Image

Dropping the speed limit on Hwy 122

Image

Rochester Conservation Corps looking for partners

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Thursday

Community Events