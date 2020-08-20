Community conversation reflects on George Floyd's death

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The board held a virtual meeting about it. No policies were discussed, community members just held a conversation about how the murder of George Floyd has impacted people personally. One resident didn't hold back.

"It's affecting our kids, and as a black person, I'm just sick and tired because this is not the first time we've seen this, that was really, it was really frustrating," Wale Elegbede said.

The board also held a conversation about how the coronavirus has impacted them.