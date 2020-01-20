Sheriff Torgerson hosts community awareness forum

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

For four years, Torgerson has hosted these forums - where no question is off limits.

It's to help educate parents about challenges they might face in parenting ranging from vaping to social media to drugs.

Torgerson believes parents may face a lot more hurdles in raising their kids now in the time of Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

"I think it's more complicated, I'll put it that way, I don't know if it's harder or easier, it's more complicated because of all the risk factors that are out there," Torgerson said.

The Sheriff will host his next forum this April in Byron.