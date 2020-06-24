COVID-19 impact on indigenous communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Indigenous leaders, Sen. Smith and Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan discussed how to help the Native American community during the pandemic.

Indigenous leaders say tribes rely on their businesses as their only source of income. They don't have the tax base that states or counties have - so when they close their businesses - they have no money coming in.

That means no money to pay for their bills - healthcare or education. The Senator says these issues are not unique to minority communities.

"Black and Brown people, people of color are much more likely to experience a whole range of health issues even before COVID," Sen. Tina Smith said. "One of the reasons for this is there is not equal access to good healthcare, one of the reasons also is we need people of color serving in healthcare fields and becoming doctors and nurses."

