Taking the stage, telling stories

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Women from all walks of life bring the addage to life, 'the pen is mightier than the sword," at First Unitarian Universalist Church where women performed and reflected on violence against females -- it comes at a time women are increasingly coming forward to share their stories.

Sophie Knetter - chose a soliloquy that chronicles a tale of sexual assault.

"This was a story of liberation," Knetter said. "And that was so powerful for me to read."

Knetter's passion for the reading stems from emotional abuse she has endured.

"Those scars don't go away," Knetter said.

She believes those willing to come forward - can be a catalyst for change.

"Any great legislation, any great changes, any great policies, it's come from somebody who has been through it," Knetter said.

Despite the abuse she suffered, she has great faith in the vigor of the human spirit.

"Humans are resilient and they can be resilient and that's the power of this," Knetter said.

And they celebrate that resilience through art - one page at a time.

Attendees of the event were encouraged to donate ten dollars to the Rochester Women's Shelter and Support Center.

Mission 21 -- an anti-trafficking organization and Planned Parenthood also hosted workshops at the event.