Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Med City reacts to college admissions scandal

The process of getting accepted into an elite college can become stressful -- but what happens when it becomes unethical. Celebrities like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are implicated in a case to buy spots for their kids at top colleges. Hear how one admissions officer and parents react.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Paul Thiboutot works in admissions at Carleton College and says the college admissions scandal is a reflection of cutthroat competition among the wealthy and powerful.

"It's kind of a shame to see so much value in that particular elitism and then use resources in that way, in unethical ways," Thiboutot said.

Thiboutot says it should be more than just a trophy on a mantel.

"You can also get a college education at a whole variety of institutions and you don't necessarily need to just win a prize," Thiboutot said.

But Desiree Ahrens is a mother of three children and sees first hand how the pressure cooker starts at an early age.

"There's lots of pressure on kids that I never had even at a young level at Kindergarten to do so many hours of this and that," Ahrens said.

She says parents are far more involved now than they were in the eighties.

"There's a lot of tracking we have to do as parents," Ahrens said. "I'm very involved and I know a lot of what's going on in their classroom whereas I don't think my mom ever knew what we were studying in class at this age."

Nashauna Johnson-Lenoir has five girls and understands the measures they took -- since society places a high value on diplomas from certain schools.

"When you are applying for employment, they won't consider you unless you have a certain school on your resume," Johnson-Lenoir said.

Johnson-Lenoir isn't eager to judge the parents accused in the scandal.

"A lot of parents will go to certain extents for their children," Johnson-Lenoir said.

But Thibouto insists -- it's about what you do with your life, not the name on a diploma.

"It's a misplacing of value on the wrong thing," Thibouto said.

50 people have been charged in 6 different states.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School Mentoring

Image

Sump pump season

Image

Admissions scandal

Image

Rochester leaders in D.C.

Image

Justice Council Meeting

Image

STEAM festival

Image

NIACC women's basketball earns two seed in NJCAA National Tournament

Image

Longtime Century coach Keith Kangas passes away

Image

Warming Center has Extended Hours

Image

Tracking Warming Temps and Rain, Rain, Rain.

Community Events