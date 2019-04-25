Talking about climate justice

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light aims to get churches to address the climate crisis.

They gave a talk on climate justice which frames global warming as a political or ethical problem rather than an environmental one.

The hope is to get people to have conversations and one man says it's important people take time to ponder this global issue.

"About 70 percent of people in the United States already believe in climate change or have some understanding of climate change," Joshua Marzahn said. "But only 1/3 of those people ever really talk about it. Starting that conversation, having people talk about it more and really move them to action."

People also signed a petition to support a future based on clean energy for Minnesota.