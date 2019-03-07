Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Talking about clean transportation

The Med City is envisioning ways to build a better, cleaner transportation system.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 12:33 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Transportation impacts everyone's daily routine -- but continues to contribute to pollution and climate damage.

Now the Med City is hoping it can "go green" when it comes to getting around -- which is why residents are brainstorming the old-fashioned way -- with paper and markers to talk about how they can clean up transportation as it expands.

"If Rochester wants to present itself to the world as a destination, having a world-class transportation system would go a long way to help that image," Steve monk said.

Minnesota-350, Sierra Club and Communities United for Rochester were just some of the organizations that participated in the event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -13°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

JM CENTURY PLAYOFFS

Image

SAW ZACH GLAZIER

Image

IBCA PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Image

WILLEMS CONTINUES TO SHINE

Image

NIACC DEFEATS LPTC

Image

Clean transportation

Image

It's the start of lent

Image

How to protect yourself

Image

Cost of winter

Image

Death Investigation Next Steps

Community Events