ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Transportation impacts everyone's daily routine -- but continues to contribute to pollution and climate damage.
Now the Med City is hoping it can "go green" when it comes to getting around -- which is why residents are brainstorming the old-fashioned way -- with paper and markers to talk about how they can clean up transportation as it expands.
"If Rochester wants to present itself to the world as a destination, having a world-class transportation system would go a long way to help that image," Steve monk said.
Minnesota-350, Sierra Club and Communities United for Rochester were just some of the organizations that participated in the event.
Related Content
- Talking about clean transportation
- Keeping your water clean
- Dodge County getting $135,000 transportation grant
- MnDOT awards grant money for transportation projects
- Changes to come to Rochester Public Transportation
- Monday's snow storm affects Rochester transportation
- Iowa transportation department plans multiple projects
- Rochester applying to expand public transportation
- Updates to Destination Medical Center's transportation plan
- 1 transported after Olmsted County crash
Scroll for more content...