Talking about clean transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Transportation impacts everyone's daily routine -- but continues to contribute to pollution and climate damage.

Now the Med City is hoping it can "go green" when it comes to getting around -- which is why residents are brainstorming the old-fashioned way -- with paper and markers to talk about how they can clean up transportation as it expands.

"If Rochester wants to present itself to the world as a destination, having a world-class transportation system would go a long way to help that image," Steve monk said.

Minnesota-350, Sierra Club and Communities United for Rochester were just some of the organizations that participated in the event.