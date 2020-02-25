Clear

Clay model for Marion Ross sculpture unveiled

"Happy days" are upon Albert Lea soon!

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 11:43 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - 

Famous actress Marion Ross is known for her role as the matriarch in "Happy Days" and she's now getting her own sculpture. 

At the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, there was an unveiling of a clay model. It's a step in creating a permanent sculpture. Marion Ross grew up in Albert Lea before leaving to pursue acting. The sculptor talks about the project. 

"You know everybody knows her as Mrs. Cunningham, so I really want to capture that moment in time, that look, that style, that age, so a lot of research, a lot of research," Chad Fisher said. 

The sculpture is set to be complete and unveiled on the fourth of July. 

