Questions over theatre's funding

City Councilmembers are concerned about the Rochester Civic Theatre's funding.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 11:04 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Rochester Civic Theatre receives $200,000 in funding a year from taxpayers. Now there's concern the money isn't getting used properly. 

Med City leaders found out the theatre took out a $300,000 loan to cover payments to staff and professional actors. 

Councilmember Shaun Palmer says the theatre is $400,000 over budget from the year before and is at least 3 months behind in paying their bills. The theatre also got awarded a $200,000 grant. 

Palmer wants answers. 

"It just wasn't very transparent and I don't know why they did that, I don't know if they were embarrassed by what they were trying to do or they didn't think we would find out about it, but sometimes people think things are going to go on the usual way," Palmer said. 

Tuesday, the Outside Agency Oversight Committee will discuss the theatre's financial report. 

