Making progress with Civic Center transition

The Mayo Civic Center is going through some big changes in Rochester. After not making profit for years, city leaders decided to take action by giving up control and making it a private non-profit. Hear how the city is ensuring its survival.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 12:16 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City administrator Steve Rymer is proposing investing 3.8 million dollars from the Hotel Tax to help fund the Mayo Civic Center for the next five years - all in an effort to improve this important institution for the community.

Talking to people downtown - they all say the Civic Center is an emblem of the community.

"I've gone to some theatre and things in the past and graduation ceremonies I held here for University of Minnesota Rochester and Mayo Clinic," Jennifer Reiman said. "There's a lot of good things I've experienced at the Civic Center."

Another resident agrees.

"Since they've redone the Mayo Civic Center I mean it's a beautiful building," Dawn Littlefield said. "If they could figure out ways to utilize this building, then yes, it's a wonderful resource."

To make sure the gem stays relevant - City Council is starting a conversation.

"This council has talked about making certain there is more community benefit for use of the Civic Center particularly if it's not holding a convention or there are non-profits or groups that want to hold functions," Mayor Kim Norton said.

Ensuring the prosperity of this historic place.

"It's a great facility," Reiman said.

The city is a third of the way through the transition process which will take about a year. City Council also plans to review and appoint a Board of Directors for the Civic Center on May 20th.

