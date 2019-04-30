Making progress with Civic Center transition

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City administrator Steve Rymer is proposing investing 3.8 million dollars from the Hotel Tax to help fund the Mayo Civic Center for the next five years - all in an effort to improve this important institution for the community.

Talking to people downtown - they all say the Civic Center is an emblem of the community.

"I've gone to some theatre and things in the past and graduation ceremonies I held here for University of Minnesota Rochester and Mayo Clinic," Jennifer Reiman said. "There's a lot of good things I've experienced at the Civic Center."

Another resident agrees.

"Since they've redone the Mayo Civic Center I mean it's a beautiful building," Dawn Littlefield said. "If they could figure out ways to utilize this building, then yes, it's a wonderful resource."

To make sure the gem stays relevant - City Council is starting a conversation.

"This council has talked about making certain there is more community benefit for use of the Civic Center particularly if it's not holding a convention or there are non-profits or groups that want to hold functions," Mayor Kim Norton said.

Ensuring the prosperity of this historic place.

"It's a great facility," Reiman said.

The city is a third of the way through the transition process which will take about a year. City Council also plans to review and appoint a Board of Directors for the Civic Center on May 20th.