City Council will get pay raises

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
City Council did a second reading of an ordinance that would establish their pay for this year. Here are their salaries.
The mayor would make over $65,000 this year while councilmembers make nearly $40,000. The president would make just over $47,000.
One resident pled with leaders to change their minds.
"I think it's a serious mistake, I think it transforms us into more professional, full-time politicians of City Council and that's not where Rochester ought to be," Fran Bradley said.
