City Council will get pay raises

It's a story that continues to garner a lot of attention: City councilmembers' intentions to raise their salaries.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 11:49 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

City Council did a second reading of an ordinance that would establish their pay for this year. Here are their salaries. 

The mayor would make over $65,000 this year while councilmembers make nearly $40,000. The president would make just over $47,000. 

One resident pled with leaders to change their minds. 

"I think it's a serious mistake, I think it transforms us into more professional, full-time politicians of City Council and that's not where Rochester ought to be," Fran Bradley said. 

