City of Rochester Updates Minimum Wage Guidelines

Any businesses applying for financial assistance from the City of Rochester must now indicate they are creating jobs that pay at least 16 dollars an hour.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 12:07 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rochester City Council updated guidelines where businesses applying for financial assistance must indicate they are creating jobs that pay at least 16 dollars an hour, which is up from 12 dollars per hour.

GoRout is a company that designs football practice gear. The CEO, Michael Rolih, has previously applied for assistance from the city and says he agrees with this change.

"The city ought to keep up with the rate of growth for the city itself, the population and the employment, economic output," Michael Rolih said. "I mean, it's probably pretty difficult to recruit at 12 dollars an hour as it is when I can get a job somewhere else making 14, 15 or 16 an hour. I think their change makes a lot of sense."

This is the first time the City of Rochester is updating the criteria for businesses applying for financial assistance since 2003.

