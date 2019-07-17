Residents meet and greet with City Manager candidates

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

The questions for the City Manager candidates were wide-ranging. The hopefuls did their best to answer them all.

Whoever lands the job will have their work cut out for them - according to Mayor Vern Rasmussen.

"We have a big development project in the middle of our town which we call the Blazing Star Landing," Rasmussen said. "This piece of property has been owned by the city for the last 15 years and we need to see some development there."

Gary Hagen has lived in Albert Lea for nearly half a century and thinks the city should be moving forward at a faster pace.

"We should be growing," Hagen said.

Hagen would like to see a City Manager able to tap into Albert Lea's potential.

"We have this location, a beautiful community, on the intersection of these two interstates," Gary Hagen said.

And as the city waits - its future hangs in the balance.

"This individual, whether it's one of these 3 gentlemen or we start over again, we have to put a lot of commitment to it because it's our future."

City Council will interview the 3 candidates and are expected to come to a decision in the next few days.