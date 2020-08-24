Search for new city manager for Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

At least 40 people applied for the position. At a work session - the Albert Lea City Council narrowed down the field for candidates to the top 5. They will come in for interviews on Sept. 17th. Councilmember Rich Murray wants a city manager with an eye for numbers.

"I think it's going to be very important we have a city manager that's going to be able to watch the budget and be prepared because we don't know what revenues are going to look like now over the next 12-18 months, we're already hearing the state revenues are going to be down," Murray said.

Murray says it's going to take a lot of work for the new city manager to keep the tax rates down.