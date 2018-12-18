Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Threat reported at Austin High School Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Recognized for Sustainability

The Med City is getting recognition for achievements in sustainability.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 12:02 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 12:02 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The city just won a gold certification in Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design, also known as "Leed."

It is a popular rating system for green buildings and evaluates metrics like transportation, safety and prosperity.

Amber Batt is one resident who works at HGA, an architecture firm focused on sustainable design and green buildings. She expects conservation will continue to be a priority for the Med City.

"Rochester is really environmentally friendly and we are improving every day," Batt said.

The city's sustainability is tracked through ARC -- a platform that looks at progress using a similar performance score.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

The Giving Shop

Image

More than $30,000 donated to cancer research

Image

Zachary Patterson petitions court

Community Events