Rochester Recognized for Sustainability

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The city just won a gold certification in Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design, also known as "Leed."

It is a popular rating system for green buildings and evaluates metrics like transportation, safety and prosperity.

Amber Batt is one resident who works at HGA, an architecture firm focused on sustainable design and green buildings. She expects conservation will continue to be a priority for the Med City.

"Rochester is really environmentally friendly and we are improving every day," Batt said.

The city's sustainability is tracked through ARC -- a platform that looks at progress using a similar performance score.