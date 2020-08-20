City launches conservation corps

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Village is a garden long depended on by Rochester. It's a place people of all cultures get together to nourish their bodies - and souls. Kim Sin is a Cambodian immigrant. He hears the stories of struggle.

"I've heard so many stories that some of the jobs are being laid off or closed and they are having a hard time putting food on the table," Sin said.

Sin interacts with growers - who say - working with the soul of Mother Nature is therapeutic.

"It remind them of when they went back home: touching the ground, and a lot of their culture was about growing, all about outdoor, being with Mother Nature," Sin said.

City Councilmember Patrick Keane hopes people who want to return to work - will embrace the idea of the Great Outdoors.

"I think it's an excellent idea considering the Parks this year didn't get to hire all their summer help, we've had things where we haven't been cutting the grass the way we should, we need some deep cleaning on trails and buildings that we have not been doing," Keane said.

The Conservation Corps wants partner agencies to assist with staffing for the program.

"We're going to make arrangements with them - that they are going to say - we've got 10 people to work 40 hours next week, you give us the projects and we'll get them done," Keane said.

Working in tandem with the sun, fresh air and greenery gives those struggling a new perspective.

"What we also want to do is get the individuals who have been hurt so much in this pandemic - to help them get back on their feet," Keane said.

Community organizations interested in the program must reply by 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 26. Overall - the City has allocated $750,000 to support the Rochester Conservation Corps.