Rochester Will Hire Fourth Police Captain

It's no secret the Med City continues to grow and that expansion extends to law enforcement. Rochester's City Council will add another leadership position to the police force.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 12:21 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The city of Rochester will get another police captain whose focus is community involvement.

Some of their duties will include heading up the crime prevention unit, community action team as well as overseeing airport safety. Steve Rymer, the City Administrator says the new position is needed to accomodate the city's growth.

"We are the third largest city so having the chief and four captains, they can provide the overall leadership, really pay dividends in the future to work for our community," Rymer said.

The position will cost the city 105,000 dollars in 2020 but nothing in 2019.

