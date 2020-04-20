How has coronavirus impacted the city's budget?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

During the City Council meeting, the City reported the loss of 17 to 28 million dollars in revenue due to coronavirus. The city has lost at least 2.5 million in hotel taxes while the Rochester International Airport has lost at least 2.3 million in revenue.

"So I think we're gonna kind of continue working on our long-term strategies, I think there are going to be short term adjustments we have to make, I think based on the numbers coming in, staff is fairly confident we can do that without too many dramatic actions which is important because in a time of crisis like this, we don't want to add to instability in the local economy," Michael Wojcik, a city councilmember said.

The city is considering reducing its 2020 expenses and possibly obtaining state and federal funds. Funding strategies will be recommended to Council on May 4.