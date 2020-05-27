Faith leaders adapt during coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Worship in the era of coronavirus involves live-streaming church services. It's something Pastor Jason Bryan-Wegner has grown accustomed to. He says faith knows no bounds.

"A lot of us think about church as where we gather and the place we gather," Bryan-Wegner said. "And what we've learned is the church is the people and we're trying to do our mission and our ministry in new ways."

As the church continues construction on its sanctuary - they'll continue to stream services despite the Governor's guidelines.

"I think that it actually is drawing us and our spiritual life out a lot more actually and helping us to understand what exactly is at the core of our faith," Bryan-Wegner said.

In the Jewish faith - there's a holiday called Shavuot. It begins this weekend and commemorates the revelation of the Torah on Mt. Sinai to the Jewish people. Rabbi Shloime Greene says he's erring on the side of caution.

"We are encouraging to do services at their own home," Rabbi Greene said. "You can do Shavuot in a bag with a little reading packet, a little holiday flower, a halal, a little grapejuice, a little reading material."

Faith leaders want to remind people - they're always available to those in need.

"The church has not closed," Rabbi Greene said. "We continue to live out what God has called us to do."

The sanctuary at the Church won't be ready until the fall - so parishioners must keep streaming services.