Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How people practice faith when churches close

This winter -- several major winter storms have forced schools, businesses and churches to close and it's something that could happen this weekend, forcing people to find another way to honor their faith.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 12:08 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Tony Chau regularly attends service at Harvest Bible Church. Like any true Minnesotan, he does not let the weather stop him from doing the things most important to him. 

"Youtube is a great way to find a good message out there," Chau said. "There's plenty of different pastors and different messages and sermons out there to seek and find what your spirit needs." 

The message still resonates with him -- whether it's online or in-person. 

"For me, it's to fill a sense of fulfillment, just being lifted," Chau said. 

While Sunday might bring more hazards on the roads, Chay says it is still not an excuse from fulfilling obligations as a Christian. 

"Just because the weather is bad, I don't think your faith should take a break," Chau said. 

KIMT News 3 will keep you updated on church closings that could happen this weekend. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin wins Section 1AAA; heads to state tournament

Image

Celebrating women on International Women's Day

Image

Dangers of driving in the rain

Image

Church closings

Image

CLEAR LAKE EXPEREINCES HIGHS AND LOWS

Image

Thinking Spring

Image

MN Housing Commissioner in Rochester

Image

2 Drivers Taken to Hospital After Crash

Image

Legislative Forum

Image

Author Visits with Students

Community Events