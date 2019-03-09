How people practice faith when churches close

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Tony Chau regularly attends service at Harvest Bible Church. Like any true Minnesotan, he does not let the weather stop him from doing the things most important to him.

"Youtube is a great way to find a good message out there," Chau said. "There's plenty of different pastors and different messages and sermons out there to seek and find what your spirit needs."

The message still resonates with him -- whether it's online or in-person.

"For me, it's to fill a sense of fulfillment, just being lifted," Chau said.

While Sunday might bring more hazards on the roads, Chay says it is still not an excuse from fulfilling obligations as a Christian.

"Just because the weather is bad, I don't think your faith should take a break," Chau said.

