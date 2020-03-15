Christ United Methodist Church streams services

ROCHESTER, MInn. -
Pastor Elizabeth Macaulay acknowledges it was a difficult decision to cancel in-person worship.
"I've been feeling a deep sense of grief since the decision was made particularly because during times of deep anxiety, people turn to their faith and gain deep sense of grounding from being in community together," Macaulay said.
Amy Myrom attends another church in Dodge Center. She sees a lot of benefits in utilizing modern technology.
"Streaming might reach some people who might not make it and may choose to not attend because of the virus going around," Myrom said.
Pastor Elizabeth urges followers to hold onto hope.
"This is a way for us to reach into people's homes and their hearts - and share the good news that they aren't alne," Macaulay said.
Faith - you can't see it but it's something to cling onto during these turbulent times.
"Certianly this pandemic has made us keenly aware that we are intimately connected with each other, there's nothing that can separate us from each other," Macaulay said.
