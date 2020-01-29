Clear

Gov. Walz addresses John Marshall students

Prioritizing student success is important for any community. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is exemplifying that, sitting down with John Marshall students and the Minnesota Children's Cabinet in Rochester.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Before becoming Governor, Tim Walz was a social studies teacher in Mankato. Now - he returns to the classroom - to talk with students about how he can better their lives. 

"I like the idea that a schoolteacher and someone who didn't plan on being in this office, I can be in this office," Walz said. "Our democracy still works, I very much enjoy learning things." 

He's learning from freshman Will England. 

"I used to want to be President of the United States when I was in second grade, long abandoned that idea, I like politics, I really like history," England said. 

Walz insists - every student matters. 

"We don't see any student as disposable, we don't see any student as one we can give up on," Walz said. 

Rochester Public Schools superintendent Michael Muñoz says students in the district face a lot of challenges. 

"We have in our district about 500 students in our system that are homeless, they are in transition, how can you be expected to learn if you don't know where you are going to sleep tonight?" Muñoz said. 

Helping students succeed goes beyond lessons learned in homeroom. 

"We have to do more than focus on teaching and learning, we have to look at mental health of our students and overall well-being and try to address those barriers that are getting in the way of their learning," Muñoz said.

It just goes to show - you can take the teacher out of the classroom, but you can't take the teacher out of this governor. 

"It's great to know he cares - you always hear about politicians in campaign speeches, you always say, I care about students, I care about education. It's a lot more to go up to and look him in the eye and say, thank you for answering my question," England said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Light snow/mix this morning could make for a slick commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW:Alyssa Ustby

Image

West Hancock girls hope to finish the season strong

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/29

Image

Governor Tim Walz visits John Marshall

Image

Organ donations up in Iowa

Image

New additions at Cascade Lake park

Image

Mayor Pete in Mason City

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/29

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Holy Spirit Catholic School

Image

Stormteam 3 Tour: Holy Cross Catholic School

Community Events