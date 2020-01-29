Gov. Walz addresses John Marshall students

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Before becoming Governor, Tim Walz was a social studies teacher in Mankato. Now - he returns to the classroom - to talk with students about how he can better their lives.

"I like the idea that a schoolteacher and someone who didn't plan on being in this office, I can be in this office," Walz said. "Our democracy still works, I very much enjoy learning things."

He's learning from freshman Will England.

"I used to want to be President of the United States when I was in second grade, long abandoned that idea, I like politics, I really like history," England said.

Walz insists - every student matters.

"We don't see any student as disposable, we don't see any student as one we can give up on," Walz said.

Rochester Public Schools superintendent Michael Muñoz says students in the district face a lot of challenges.

"We have in our district about 500 students in our system that are homeless, they are in transition, how can you be expected to learn if you don't know where you are going to sleep tonight?" Muñoz said.

Helping students succeed goes beyond lessons learned in homeroom.

"We have to do more than focus on teaching and learning, we have to look at mental health of our students and overall well-being and try to address those barriers that are getting in the way of their learning," Muñoz said.

It just goes to show - you can take the teacher out of the classroom, but you can't take the teacher out of this governor.

"It's great to know he cares - you always hear about politicians in campaign speeches, you always say, I care about students, I care about education. It's a lot more to go up to and look him in the eye and say, thank you for answering my question," England said.