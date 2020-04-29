Sen. Tina Smith calling for more childcare provider funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Sen. Tina Smith and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are calling on leadership to allocate 50 billion dollars to fund childcare in the next coronavirus relief package. Without the support, the Center for American Progress reports Minnesota could lose 55 percent of its childcare options.

"What's happening now is a lot of parents aren't working and keeping children home, but the daycare center, the nursery school has therefore lost a lot of income and revenue, for them to stay open in the long-term they are going to need help in order to do that," Sen. Smith said.