Clear

Future of Chateau finally unfolds

In a 6-1 vote, City Council has decided to move forward with Exhibits Development Group as the operator saying they hope the museum exhibits will bring something unique to the Med City.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 11:54 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Joan Ekblad is visiting from North Dakota with her grandchildren and is thrilled the Chateau Theatre could attract some fun productions to the Med City.

"I think it's wonderful that people can come and appreciate and get involved in this so it can take them away from what's going on as far as their health issues," Ekbad said.

With traveling exhibitions and a cafe inside, Joan's family will have the chance to see Rochester from a new perspective.

"Another reason to put Rochester on the map," Ekblad said.

The next steps are to reach a final agreement sometime in June. City Council hopes to have some kind of occupancy or activation in the building sometime this summer but has not set a specific date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autism Awareness Game

Image

BB gun damage across town

Image

Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

Image

Looking toward a new pool and gym

Image

Walk MS: Patient story

Image

Chateau Theatre's future

Image

What are vertical subdivisions?

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/6

Image

Meteor Shower This Month

Image

Construction of Veterans Memorial Complete

Community Events