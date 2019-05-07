Future of Chateau finally unfolds

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Joan Ekblad is visiting from North Dakota with her grandchildren and is thrilled the Chateau Theatre could attract some fun productions to the Med City.

"I think it's wonderful that people can come and appreciate and get involved in this so it can take them away from what's going on as far as their health issues," Ekbad said.

With traveling exhibitions and a cafe inside, Joan's family will have the chance to see Rochester from a new perspective.

"Another reason to put Rochester on the map," Ekblad said.

The next steps are to reach a final agreement sometime in June. City Council hopes to have some kind of occupancy or activation in the building sometime this summer but has not set a specific date.